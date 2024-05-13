Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.12% YOY

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : Tirupati Forge announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, revealing a 41.55% year-over-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a 10.12% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tirupati Forge saw a 2.3% growth in revenue but a 6.27% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.48% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but they were up by 23.3% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a 17.67% decline from the previous quarter and an 8.63% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.18, marking a 20.43% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Tirupati Forge Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.11 32.36 +2.3% 23.39 +41.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.34 1.4 -4.48% 1.08 +23.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.97 0.91 +6.11% 0.78 +24.55% Total Operating Expense 30.59 29.31 +4.39% 20.64 +48.24% Operating Income 2.51 3.05 -17.67% 2.75 -8.63% Net Income Before Taxes 2.55 2.79 -8.65% 2.86 -10.73% Net Income 1.92 2.05 -6.27% 2.14 -10.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.21 -15.99% 0.22 -20.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹33.11Cr

