Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.12% YOY

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.12% YOY

Livemint

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 41.55% YoY & profit decreased by 10.12% YoY

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : Tirupati Forge announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, revealing a 41.55% year-over-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a 10.12% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tirupati Forge saw a 2.3% growth in revenue but a 6.27% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.48% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but they were up by 23.3% year-over-year.

Operating income experienced a 17.67% decline from the previous quarter and an 8.63% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.18, marking a 20.43% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Tirupati Forge Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.1132.36+2.3%23.39+41.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.341.4-4.48%1.08+23.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.970.91+6.11%0.78+24.55%
Total Operating Expense30.5929.31+4.39%20.64+48.24%
Operating Income2.513.05-17.67%2.75-8.63%
Net Income Before Taxes2.552.79-8.65%2.86-10.73%
Net Income1.922.05-6.27%2.14-10.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.21-15.99%0.22-20.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.