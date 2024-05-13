Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.12% YOY

Tirupati Forge Q4 Results Live : Tirupati Forge announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, revealing a 41.55% year-over-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a 10.12% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tirupati Forge saw a 2.3% growth in revenue but a 6.27% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 4.48% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but they were up by 23.3% year-over-year.
Operating income experienced a 17.67% decline from the previous quarter and an 8.63% decrease year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.18, marking a 20.43% decrease from the same quarter last year.
Tirupati Forge Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.11
|32.36
|+2.3%
|23.39
|+41.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.34
|1.4
|-4.48%
|1.08
|+23.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.97
|0.91
|+6.11%
|0.78
|+24.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.59
|29.31
|+4.39%
|20.64
|+48.24%
|Operating Income
|2.51
|3.05
|-17.67%
|2.75
|-8.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.55
|2.79
|-8.65%
|2.86
|-10.73%
|Net Income
|1.92
|2.05
|-6.27%
|2.14
|-10.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.21
|-15.99%
|0.22
|-20.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.11Cr
