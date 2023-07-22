Titagarh Rail Systems reports profit in Q1 vs loss year ago1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The company is looking to invest around ₹650 crore over the next two-three years to consolidate its manufacturing facilities
New Delhi: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly Titagarh Wagons Limited) reported a net profit of ₹61.78 crore in the June quarter against a loss in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company reported a net loss of ₹604,000 a year ago.
