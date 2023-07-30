The domestic stock market finished lower on Friday (July 28) due to selling in auto sector, financial services, and information technology sector companies. At the closing, the Nifty 50 was down 13.85 points at 19,646.05, and the Sensex was down 106.62 points at 66,160.2.

31 July

Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission, Allied Digital Services, Asahi India Glass, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bosch, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Castrol India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, GAIL India, Go Fashion India, Heritage Foods, HG Infra Engineering Ltd, HIL, HMA Agro Industries, India Pesticides, InfoBeans Technologies, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JBM Auto, Kamdhenu, Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Lakshmi Machine Works, Linc, Maruti Suzuki India, Mold Tek Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, NOCIL, Oberoi Realty, Petronet LNG, Power Grid Corporation of India, Prakash Industries, R Systems International, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Som Distilleries and Breweries, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE, Tera Software, Transport Corporation of India, UFO Moviez India, UPL, Welspun India.

1 August

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Adani Total Gas, Thermax, Metro Brands, Escorts Kubota, KPR Mill, PVR INOX, Redington, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Triveni Turbine, Bikaji Foods International, Anupam Rasayan India, Godrej Agrovet, Syrma SGS Technology, Maharashtra Seamless, Anant Raj, Kirloskar Brothers, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Sansera Engineering, Harsha Engineers International, Welspun Enterprises, Thyrocare Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Orient Cement, Ugro Capital, Savita Oil Technologies, TTK Healthcare, Deep Industries, Jindal Drilling Industries, Bliss GVS Pharma, Tracxn Technologies, Snowman Logistics, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Vishal Fabrics, Ujaas Energy.

2 August

Titan Company, Interglobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, Mankind Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, AIA Engineering, Gujarat Gas, SKF India, Carborundum Universal, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sheela Foam, Firstsource Solutions, Sapphire Foods India, Engineers India, VIP Industries, KSB, Metropolis Healthcare, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Fusion Micro Finance, Quess Corp, Prism Johnson, Vaibhav Global, Paradeep Phosphates, Orient Electric Limited, MAS Financial Services, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Strides Pharma Science, Gateway Distriparks, Dhanuka Agritech, Pricol, Goodyear India, Indostar Capital Finance, Prataap Snacks, Amrutanjan Health Care, Ador Welding, Arvind SmartSpaces, Vardhman Special Steels, Sterling Tools, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Kamdhenu Ventures, Summit Securities, Sigachi Industries, Nelcast, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Orbit Exports, GPT Infraprojects, CL Educate, Lyka Labs, Hindustan Motors, Modison, PVP Ventures, Aspinwall and Company, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Surana Solar, NRB Industrial Bearings.

3 August

Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , Varun Beverages, Dabur India, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Tube Investments of India, Cummins India, Lupin, MRF, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, Kansai Nerolac Paints, LIC Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, KEC International, Blue Star, Clean Science & Technology, AAVAS Financiers, Piramal Pharma, Akzo Nobel India, Mahanagar Gas, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Cera Sanitaryware, Zydus Wellness, Minda Corporation, JM Financial, Karnataka Bank, ICRA, Neuland Laboratories, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Nilkamal, Bannariamman Sugars, Automotive Axles, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, Navneet Education, Hindustan Construction Company, DCX Systems, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Ganesha Ecosphere, Supriya Lifescience, Refex Industries, Rossell India, Andhra Paper Limited, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Xchanging Solutions, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Steelcast, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals, Eldeco Housing and Industries, NR Agarwal Industries, Orient Abrasives, Smartlink Holdings, Delta Manufacturing, Tree House Education and Accessories, Oriental Trimex, Tijaria Polypipes.

4 August

State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delhivery, Bharat Dynamics, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, IDFC, Gujarat State Petronet, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Century Plyboards, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Tata Investment Corporation, Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Welspun Corp, C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), JK Tyre and Industries, TCI Express, Rain Industries, NAVA, JSW Holdings, NESCO, Shipping Corporation of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IRB InvIT, MOIL, Dilip Buildcon, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, PG Electroplast, Mold-Tek Packaging, Fineotex Chemical, IKIO Lighting, Kolte-Patil Developers, Nucleus Software Exports, VST Tillers Tractors, Repco Home Finance, Axiscades Technologies, SML Isuzu, TCPL Packaging, Rane Holdings, Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries, Everest Industries, IG Petrochemicals, NGL Fine Chem, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers, GRP, Baid Finserv, DIC India, Waterbase, STEL Holdings, Nandan Denim, Sah Polymers, Kanpur Plastipacks, Maral Overseas, Kakatiya Cements, Umang Dairies, Aro Granite Industries, Regency Ceramics, Binani Industries, Eurotex Industries and Exports.

5 August

Bank Of Baroda, Balkrishna Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Punjab & Sind Bank, Capri Global Capital, Central Depository Services, Usha Martin, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Meghmani Finechem, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Kingfa Science & Technology, Manorama Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, IFGL Refractories, Nitin Spinners, TVS Electronics, Sahyadri Industries, Suratwala Business Group, Poddar Pigments, KM Sugar Mills, Indo Thai Securities, Murudeshwar Ceramics, GP Petroleums, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co, AMJ Land.