New Delhi: Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.84% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹363.74 crore for the the first quarter ended on 30 June.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹328.15 crore in the June 2018 quarter, Titan said in a regulatory filing.

Its net sales rose to ₹5,095.10 crore, a rise of 15.62% as against ₹4,406.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Total expenses were at ₹4,687.47 crore as compared with ₹4,019.79 crore, up 16.60%.

Titan's revenue from the watches segment was up 20.10% to ₹716.11 crore, against ₹596.26 crore a year ago.

While jewellery was at ₹4,164.10 crore, up 14.31% as against ₹3,642.59 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Revenue from the eyewear segment was ₹148.78 crore, up 13.08% as against ₹131.57 crore.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹1,038.05 on the BSE, up 0.12% from the previous close.

