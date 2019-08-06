New Delhi: Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.84% rise in consolidated net profit to 363.74 crore for the the first quarter ended on 30 June.

The company had reported a net profit of 328.15 crore in the June 2018 quarter, Titan said in a regulatory filing.

Its net sales rose to 5,095.10 crore, a rise of 15.62% as against 4,406.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Total expenses were at 4,687.47 crore as compared with 4,019.79 crore, up 16.60%.

Titan's revenue from the watches segment was up 20.10% to 716.11 crore, against 596.26 crore a year ago.

While jewellery was at 4,164.10 crore, up 14.31% as against 3,642.59 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Revenue from the eyewear segment was 148.78 crore, up 13.08% as against 131.57 crore.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday settled at 1,038.05 on the BSE, up 0.12% from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

