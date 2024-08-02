Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit drops marginally to ₹770 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Titan Company Q1 Results: Titan Company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Friday, August 2, reporting a marginal drop of around one per cent in net profit at 770 crore, compared to 770 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose nine per cent to 11,263 crore, compared to 10,306 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
