Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit drops marginally to ₹770 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Titan Company Q1 Results: Titan Company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Friday, August 2, reporting a marginal drop of around one per cent in net profit at ₹770 crore, compared to ₹770 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose nine per cent to ₹11,263 crore, compared to ₹10,306 crore in the year-ago period.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess