Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit drops marginally to 770 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit drops marginally to ₹770 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit drops marginally to 770 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Titan Company Q1 Results: Net profit fell nearly one per cent in June quarter

Titan Company Q1 Results: Titan Company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Friday, August 2, reporting a marginal drop of around one per cent in net profit at 770 crore, compared to 770 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose nine per cent to 11,263 crore, compared to 10,306 crore in the year-ago period.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.