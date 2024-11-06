Titan Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.06% YoY

Titan Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16% YoY & profit decreased by 23.06% YoY.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Titan Company Q2 Results Live
Titan Company Q2 Results Live

Titan Company Q2 Results Live : Titan Company declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 16% increase in topline revenue year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 23.06%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 9.56%, while profit decreased by 1.54%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, up 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year, which has impacted overall profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, declining by 1.66% compared to the last quarter and down 15.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.93, reflecting a decrease of 23.08% from the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Titan Company has delivered a -1.62% return over the last week, -1.24% over the past six months, and a significant -12.11% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization of the company is 286,537.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3886.95 and a low of 3055.65.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, analysts' sentiments regarding Titan Company vary, with 4 analysts issuing a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 8 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy.

Titan Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1453413266+9.56%12529+16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total846813+4.06%731+15.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization171164+4.27%144+18.75%
Total Operating Expense1346912183+10.56%11262+19.6%
Operating Income10651083-1.66%1267-15.94%
Net Income Before Taxes948973-2.57%1252-24.28%
Net Income704715-1.54%915-23.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.938.06-1.61%10.31-23.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹704Cr
₹14534Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
