Titan Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.06% YoY

Titan Company Q2 Results Live : Titan Company declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 16% increase in topline revenue year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 23.06%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 9.56%, while profit decreased by 1.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, up 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year, which has impacted overall profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, declining by 1.66% compared to the last quarter and down 15.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.93, reflecting a decrease of 23.08% from the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Titan Company has delivered a -1.62% return over the last week, -1.24% over the past six months, and a significant -12.11% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹286,537.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3886.95 and a low of ₹3055.65.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, analysts' sentiments regarding Titan Company vary, with 4 analysts issuing a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 8 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy.

Titan Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14534 13266 +9.56% 12529 +16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 846 813 +4.06% 731 +15.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 171 164 +4.27% 144 +18.75% Total Operating Expense 13469 12183 +10.56% 11262 +19.6% Operating Income 1065 1083 -1.66% 1267 -15.94% Net Income Before Taxes 948 973 -2.57% 1252 -24.28% Net Income 704 715 -1.54% 915 -23.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.93 8.06 -1.61% 10.31 -23.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹704Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹14534Cr

