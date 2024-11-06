Titan Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.06% YoY

Titan Company Q2 Results Live : Titan Company declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 16% increase in topline revenue year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 23.06%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a growth of 9.56%, while profit decreased by 1.54%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a notable rise, up 4.06% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year, which has impacted overall profitability.
Operating income also took a hit, declining by 1.66% compared to the last quarter and down 15.94% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.93, reflecting a decrease of 23.08% from the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Titan Company has delivered a -1.62% return over the last week, -1.24% over the past six months, and a significant -12.11% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization of the company is ₹286,537.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3886.95 and a low of ₹3055.65.
As of 06 Nov, 2024, analysts' sentiments regarding Titan Company vary, with 4 analysts issuing a Sell rating, 10 a Hold rating, 8 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy.
Titan Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14534
|13266
|+9.56%
|12529
|+16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|846
|813
|+4.06%
|731
|+15.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|171
|164
|+4.27%
|144
|+18.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|13469
|12183
|+10.56%
|11262
|+19.6%
|Operating Income
|1065
|1083
|-1.66%
|1267
|-15.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|948
|973
|-2.57%
|1252
|-24.28%
|Net Income
|704
|715
|-1.54%
|915
|-23.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.93
|8.06
|-1.61%
|10.31
|-23.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹704Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹14534Cr
