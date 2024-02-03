Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.48% YOY

Titan Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.01% & the profit increased by 16.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.05% and the profit increased by 15.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹11.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.9% Y-o-Y.

Titan Company has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in last 6 months and -1.31% YTD return.

Currently the Titan Company has a market cap of ₹322040 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3886.95 & ₹2269.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Titan Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14164 12529 +13.05% 11609 +22.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 818 731 +11.9% 684 +19.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 154 144 +6.94% 113 +36.28% Total Operating Expense 12753 11262 +13.24% 10375 +22.92% Operating Income 1411 1267 +11.37% 1234 +14.34% Net Income Before Taxes 1378 1252 +10.06% 1245 +10.68% Net Income 1053 915 +15.08% 904 +16.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.9 10.31 +15.42% 10.18 +16.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1053Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14164Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!