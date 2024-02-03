Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.48% YOY

Titan Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.01% & the profit increased by 16.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.05% and the profit increased by 15.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.9% Y-o-Y.
Titan Company has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in last 6 months and -1.31% YTD return.
Currently the Titan Company has a market cap of ₹322040 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3886.95 & ₹2269.6 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Titan Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14164
|12529
|+13.05%
|11609
|+22.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|818
|731
|+11.9%
|684
|+19.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|154
|144
|+6.94%
|113
|+36.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|12753
|11262
|+13.24%
|10375
|+22.92%
|Operating Income
|1411
|1267
|+11.37%
|1234
|+14.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1378
|1252
|+10.06%
|1245
|+10.68%
|Net Income
|1053
|915
|+15.08%
|904
|+16.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.9
|10.31
|+15.42%
|10.18
|+16.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1053Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14164Cr
