Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.48% YOY

Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.48% YOY

Livemint

Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.01% YoY & profit increased by 16.48% YoY

Titan Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Titan Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.01% & the profit increased by 16.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.05% and the profit increased by 15.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.9% Y-o-Y.

Titan Company has delivered -3.73% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in last 6 months and -1.31% YTD return.

Currently the Titan Company has a market cap of 322040 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3886.95 & 2269.6 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Titan Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1416412529+13.05%11609+22.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total818731+11.9%684+19.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization154144+6.94%113+36.28%
Total Operating Expense1275311262+13.24%10375+22.92%
Operating Income14111267+11.37%1234+14.34%
Net Income Before Taxes13781252+10.06%1245+10.68%
Net Income1053915+15.08%904+16.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.910.31+15.42%10.18+16.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1053Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14164Cr

