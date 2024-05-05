Titan Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.62% YOY

Titan Company Q4 Results Live : Titan Company declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 5.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.79% and the profit decreased by 26.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 26.79% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

Titan Company has delivered -1.14% return in the last 1 week, 11.46% return in last 6 months and -2.91% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Titan Company has a market cap of ₹316802.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3886.95 & ₹2656.55 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12494 14164 -11.79% 10360 +20.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 741 818 -9.41% 708 +4.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 158 154 +2.6% 119 +32.77% Total Operating Expense 11461 12753 -10.13% 9390 +22.06% Operating Income 1033 1411 -26.79% 970 +6.49% Net Income Before Taxes 991 1378 -28.08% 988 +0.3% Net Income 771 1053 -26.78% 730 +5.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.69 11.9 -26.97% 8.23 +5.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹771Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹12494Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!