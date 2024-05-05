Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.62% YOY

Titan Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.62% YOY

Livemint

Titan Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.6% YoY & profit increased by 5.62% YoY

Titan Company Q4 Results Live

Titan Company Q4 Results Live : Titan Company declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 5.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.79% and the profit decreased by 26.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.79% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.

Titan Company has delivered -1.14% return in the last 1 week, 11.46% return in last 6 months and -2.91% YTD return.

Currently, Titan Company has a market cap of 316802.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3886.95 & 2656.55 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Titan Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1249414164-11.79%10360+20.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total741818-9.41%708+4.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization158154+2.6%119+32.77%
Total Operating Expense1146112753-10.13%9390+22.06%
Operating Income10331411-26.79%970+6.49%
Net Income Before Taxes9911378-28.08%988+0.3%
Net Income7711053-26.78%730+5.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.6911.9-26.97%8.23+5.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹771Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹12494Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

