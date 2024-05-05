Titan Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.62% YOY

Titan Company Q4 Results Live : Titan Company declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.6% & the profit increased by 5.62% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.79% and the profit decreased by 26.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.79% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.69 for Q4 which increased by 5.62% Y-o-Y.
Titan Company has delivered -1.14% return in the last 1 week, 11.46% return in last 6 months and -2.91% YTD return.
Currently, Titan Company has a market cap of ₹316802.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3886.95 & ₹2656.55 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Titan Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12494
|14164
|-11.79%
|10360
|+20.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|741
|818
|-9.41%
|708
|+4.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|158
|154
|+2.6%
|119
|+32.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|11461
|12753
|-10.13%
|9390
|+22.06%
|Operating Income
|1033
|1411
|-26.79%
|970
|+6.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|991
|1378
|-28.08%
|988
|+0.3%
|Net Income
|771
|1053
|-26.78%
|730
|+5.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.69
|11.9
|-26.97%
|8.23
|+5.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹771Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹12494Cr
