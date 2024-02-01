Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 227.52% YoY

Titan Intech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 386.36% & the profit increased by 227.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 35.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 79.9% QoQ and increased by 430.38% YoY.
The operating income was up by 34.73% QoQ and increased by 278.51% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 26.32% YoY.
Titan Intech has delivered 24.18% return in the last 1 week, 68.64% return in the last 6 months, and 17.71% YTD return.
Currently, Titan Intech has a market cap of ₹77.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹85.7 & ₹35.92 respectively.
Titan Intech Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.26
|10.66
|+15%
|2.52
|+386.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.67
|8.31
|-79.9%
|0.32
|+430.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.75
|0.65
|+14.99%
|0.07
|+982.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.27
|9.19
|+11.82%
|2
|+414.8%
|Operating Income
|1.99
|1.48
|+34.73%
|0.53
|+278.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.99
|1.47
|+35.23%
|0.52
|+285.32%
|Net Income
|1.69
|1.25
|+35.23%
|0.52
|+227.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|1.14
|+35.09%
|2.09
|-26.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.26Cr
