Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 227.52% YoY

Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 227.52% YoY

Livemint

Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 386.36% YoY & profit increased by 227.52% YoY

Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live

Titan Intech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 386.36% & the profit increased by 227.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 35.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 79.9% QoQ and increased by 430.38% YoY.

The operating income was up by 34.73% QoQ and increased by 278.51% YoY.

The EPS is 1.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 26.32% YoY.

Titan Intech has delivered 24.18% return in the last 1 week, 68.64% return in the last 6 months, and 17.71% YTD return.

Currently, Titan Intech has a market cap of 77.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 85.7 & 35.92 respectively.

Titan Intech Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.2610.66+15%2.52+386.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.678.31-79.9%0.32+430.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.65+14.99%0.07+982.13%
Total Operating Expense10.279.19+11.82%2+414.8%
Operating Income1.991.48+34.73%0.53+278.51%
Net Income Before Taxes1.991.47+35.23%0.52+285.32%
Net Income1.691.25+35.23%0.52+227.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.541.14+35.09%2.09-26.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.26Cr

