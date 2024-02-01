Titan Intech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 227.52% YoY

Titan Intech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 386.36% & the profit increased by 227.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 35.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 79.9% QoQ and increased by 430.38% YoY.

The operating income was up by 34.73% QoQ and increased by 278.51% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 26.32% YoY.

Titan Intech has delivered 24.18% return in the last 1 week, 68.64% return in the last 6 months, and 17.71% YTD return.

Currently, Titan Intech has a market cap of ₹77.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹85.7 & ₹35.92 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan Intech Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.26 10.66 +15% 2.52 +386.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.67 8.31 -79.9% 0.32 +430.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.65 +14.99% 0.07 +982.13% Total Operating Expense 10.27 9.19 +11.82% 2 +414.8% Operating Income 1.99 1.48 +34.73% 0.53 +278.51% Net Income Before Taxes 1.99 1.47 +35.23% 0.52 +285.32% Net Income 1.69 1.25 +35.23% 0.52 +227.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 1.14 +35.09% 2.09 -26.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12.26Cr

