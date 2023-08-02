Titan Company Limited, India's leading consumer lifestyle company, reported a revenue growth of 19% in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The total income for the quarter on a standalone basis was Rs. 10,306 crore, while the consolidated total income reached Rs. 11,070 crore. The EBIT for the quarter showed a slight decline of 2% on both standalone and consolidated levels. Similarly, the PBT before exceptional items decreased by 4% to ₹1,024 crores and 7% to ₹1,002 crores for standalone and consolidated figures, respectively. The PAT also saw a dip of 2% to ₹777 crores on a standalone basis and 4% to ₹756 crores on a consolidated basis.