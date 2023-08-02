Hello User
Titan Q1 Results: Revenue up 19% FY23-24, EBIT declines 0.7% YoY to 1,103 crores

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:05 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Titan Company's Q1 FY 2023-24 revenue grows 19%, but EBIT, PBT, and PAT show slight declines.

The EBIT for the quarter showed a slight decline of 2% on both standalone and consolidated levels. Similarly, the PBT before exceptional items decreased by 4% to 1,024 crores and 7% to 1,002 crores for standalone and consolidated figures, respectively.

Titan Company Limited, India's leading consumer lifestyle company, reported a revenue growth of 19% in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. The total income for the quarter on a standalone basis was Rs. 10,306 crore, while the consolidated total income reached Rs. 11,070 crore. The EBIT for the quarter showed a slight decline of 2% on both standalone and consolidated levels. Similarly, the PBT before exceptional items decreased by 4% to 1,024 crores and 7% to 1,002 crores for standalone and consolidated figures, respectively. The PAT also saw a dip of 2% to 777 crores on a standalone basis and 4% to 756 crores on a consolidated basis.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:05 PM IST
