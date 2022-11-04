Titan Q2: Net profit up by 34% YoY to 857 cr, beats street estimates

The jewellery business, excluding bullion sale, saw a growth of 18 per cent in revenue to ₹7,203 compared to ₹6,106 crores in corresponding quarter last fiscal. The watches and wearables business revenue increased by 21 per cent to ₹829 crore as compared to ₹687 crores in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The eye care business reported a 4 per cent growth in revenue to ₹167 crore.

