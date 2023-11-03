Titan Q2 Results Live Updates: Titan Company, the jewellery and watcher maker, will announce its financial results today for the second quarter of FY24. The Tata Group company is expected to report strong September quarter performance largely driven by robust growth momentum in the Jewellery segment. Watches and wearables are also expected to be strong growth drivers while other Emerging businesses are shaping well and EyeCare sees a double-digit growth helped by international brands. Titan is likely to see muted Q2FY24 net profit growth at 1.9% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue for the quarter is expected to rise 18.8% YoY, as per analysts’ estimates. Stay tuned to our Titan Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Titan Q2 Results Live: Titan share price rises almost 2% ahead of Q2 results
Titan share price gained almost 2% in early trade on BSE on Friday, November 3 ahead of the company's September quarter earnings. The company's board is to meet on Friday to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.
Titan share price opened at ₹3,214 against the previous close of ₹3,201.30 and rose about 1.7% to the level of ₹3,256 within the first 30 minutes of trade. The stock traded 1.58% higher at ₹3,251.75 on BSE. Read here
Titan Q2 Results Live: Jewelry segment to grow by 19%: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Titan’s revenue growth of 16.9% YoY on account of healthy wedding and high value studded purchase. Jewelry segment to grow by ~19%, with a four-year/fiveyear revenue CAGR of 27%/21%. GP margin is expected to decline with rise in the gold prices. Outlook on international business expansion is a key monitorable, the brokerage said.
Titan Q2 Results Live: Jewellery segment is likely to drive revenue growth, margins may see some moderation
Titan Company is expected to report strong September quarter performance largely driven robust growth momentum in the Jewellery segment. Watches and wearables are also expected to be strong growth drivers while other Emerging businesses are shaping well and EyeCare sees a double-digit growth helped by international brands.
Titan Q2 Results Live: Tata Group company Titan to announce Q2 results today
Titan Company, the Tata Group jewellery and watcher maker, will announce its financial results today for the second quarter of FY24.
