Titan Q2 Results Live Updates: Titan Company, the jewellery and watcher maker, will announce its financial results today for the second quarter of FY24. The Tata Group company is expected to report strong September quarter performance largely driven by robust growth momentum in the Jewellery segment. Watches and wearables are also expected to be strong growth drivers while other Emerging businesses are shaping well and EyeCare sees a double-digit growth helped by international brands. Titan is likely to see muted Q2FY24 net profit growth at 1.9% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue for the quarter is expected to rise 18.8% YoY, as per analysts’ estimates. Stay tuned to our Titan Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Titan share price gained almost 2% in early trade on BSE on Friday, November 3 ahead of the company's September quarter earnings. The company's board is to meet on Friday to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.
Titan share price opened at ₹3,214 against the previous close of ₹3,201.30 and rose about 1.7% to the level of ₹3,256 within the first 30 minutes of trade. The stock traded 1.58% higher at ₹3,251.75 on BSE. Read here
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Titan’s revenue growth of 16.9% YoY on account of healthy wedding and high value studded purchase. Jewelry segment to grow by ~19%, with a four-year/fiveyear revenue CAGR of 27%/21%. GP margin is expected to decline with rise in the gold prices. Outlook on international business expansion is a key monitorable, the brokerage said.
Titan Company is expected to report strong September quarter performance largely driven robust growth momentum in the Jewellery segment. Watches and wearables are also expected to be strong growth drivers while other Emerging businesses are shaping well and EyeCare sees a double-digit growth helped by international brands. Read full report here
A slew of firms have released their Q2 results this week, and today about 187 companies will be releasing their earnings for the September quarter. Zomato. Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, MRF, IDFC Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JM Financial, and UCO Bank are among the handful of major companies releasing their earnings for the quarter and half year ended September 2023. Read here
Titan Company, the Tata Group jewellery and watcher maker, will announce its financial results today for the second quarter of FY24.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!