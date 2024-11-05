Titan Q2 Results: Net profit falls 23% to ₹704 crore; revenue rises 25.8% YoY

Titan Company Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Tuesday, November 5. The company recorded a 23 per cent fall in net profits to ₹ ₹704 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹916 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

Titan Company Ltd shares closed 0.23 per cent higher at ₹3,233.05 after Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹3,225.65 at the previous market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operation hours on Tuesday.