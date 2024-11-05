Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Q2 Results: Net profit falls 23% to 704 crore; revenue rises 25.8% YoY

Titan Q2 Results: Net profit falls 23% to ₹704 crore; revenue rises 25.8% YoY

Anubhav Mukherjee

Titan Q2 Results: Net profit falls 23% to 704 crore; revenue rises 25.8% YoY

Titan Co. announced its second-quarter results on Tuesday, November 5.

Titan Company Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Tuesday, November 5. The company recorded a 23 per cent fall in net profits to 704 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 916 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing.

Titan Company Ltd shares closed 0.23 per cent higher at 3,233.05 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 3,225.65 at the previous market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operation hours on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 25.8 per cent to 13,473 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 10,708 crore in the same period the previous year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
