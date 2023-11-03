Titan Company Q2 Results: Net profit increases by 9.7% to 916 crore

Titan Company Q2 Results: Tata owned-firm reported a 9.7% YoY rise in its net consolidated profit to ₹916 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had earned a net profit of ₹835 crore in the September quarter. There was a 21.2% sequential rise in the company's net profit from ₹756 crore reported in April-June quarter of FY24.

