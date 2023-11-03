Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Titan Company Q2 Results: Net profit increases by 9.7% to 916 crore

Titan Company Q2 Results: Net profit increases by 9.7% to 916 crore

Livemint

Titan Company Q2 Results: Net profit increases by 9.7% to 916 crore

Titan reported a 9.7% rise in its net profit to 916 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24

Titan Company Q2 Results: Tata owned-firm reported a 9.7% YoY rise in its net consolidated profit to 916 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24.

The company had earned a net profit of 835 crore in the September quarter. There was a 21.2% sequential rise in the company's net profit from 756 crore reported in April-June quarter of FY24.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 03:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.