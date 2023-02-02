Titan Q3 net profit falls 3.7%; stock slips nearly 2%
- Titan Q3 Results: Sale of products grew 11% to ₹10,444 crore as against ₹9,381 crore crore in the December quarter of the year-ago period
Tata group's flagship company Titan Company Ltd reported double digit revenue growth during the December quarter, driven by healthy consumer demand during the festive season. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹951 crore for third quarter, which is a decline of 3.7% over previous year period of ₹987 crore.
