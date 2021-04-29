Titan on Thursday reported its March quarter earnings in which the company saw its net profit rise by 49% to ₹529 crore as compared to ₹357 crore year-on-year (YoY). The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity Share of Re. 1 each of the company, Titan said in a result update.

The revenue for the quarter came at ₹7,135 crore, up 61% from ₹4,429 crore in the same quarter last year.

The jewellery division recorded an income of ₹6,397 crores for the quarter (excluding gold bullion sales) as compared to ₹3,754 crores last year. The Watches and wearables business recovered well in the quarter to record an income of ₹555 crores against ₹557 crores in the previous year. The Eyewear business also improved with revenues growing by 18% in the quarter, recording an income of ₹127 crores as against ₹108 crores last year, the company said.

The recovery in the other segments of the company comprising Indian dress wear and accessories was still slow and these divisions recorded an income of Rs. 35 crores compared to Rs. 42 crores in the previous year, a decline of 17%, it said.

Ahead of its results, shares of Titan closed 0.13% lower at ₹1,506.3 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

