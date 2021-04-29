Titan Q4: Net profit jumps 48% to 529 crore

The jewellery division recorded an income of ₹6,397 crores for the quarter (excluding gold bullion sales) as compared to ₹3,754 crores last year. The Watches and wearables business recovered well in the quarter to record an income of ₹555 crores against ₹557 crores in the previous year. The Eyewear business also improved with revenues growing by 18% in the quarter, recording an income of ₹127 crores as against ₹108 crores last year, the company said.