Titan Q4 results tomorrow: Net profit likely to rise 8% YoY; jewellery segment to aid revenue growth
Titan Q4 results: The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company is expected to report revenue of ₹11,250 in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 16% from ₹9,704 in the year-ago period, according to average estimates of five brokerages.
Titan Company, the Tata group jewellery and watches maker, is set to report double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24, despite a likely demand moderation in the jewellery segment. Titan Q4 results are set to be released on Friday, May 2.
