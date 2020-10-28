Titan reports net profit of 199 crore in Q2

Titan reported an 89% recovery in sales in Q2 of FY 2020-21 led by sharp recovery in the Jewellery division post the significant disruption caused by the Covid 19 pandemic in India in the first quarter of the fiscal. The total income for the quarter was Rs. 4,389 crores, including sale of gold bullion to the extent of ₹391 crores, resulting in a decline of less than 2% compared to the income of ₹4,466 crores for the same quarter in the previous year. The decline in total income excluding bullion sale was close to 11%.