Titan Results Live Updates: The Tata group jewellery and watches maker Titan Company is set to report Q4 results today. Titan is expected to post double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24, despite elevated gold prices driven by a strong wedding season demand. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company is expected to see revenue growth of 16% and net profit growth of 8.2%, year-on-year (YoY). Analysts believe there could be demand moderation in Titan’s jewelry segment in Q4FY24. New growth engines like Taneira and Caratlane are likely to grow by 30% and 37%. Stay tuned to our Titan Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
Titan Results Live: Expect five-year revenue CAGR of 21.4%: Motilal Oswal
Titan Results Live: Motilal Oswal expects Titan’s Q4 revenue growth at 17.9% YoY. It anticipates the jewelry segment to grow by around 18.5%, with a five-year revenue CAGR of 21.4%. Gross profit margin is expected to decrease 70 bps YoY, while EBITDA margin is estimated to remain flat YoY. The brokerage said outlook on international business expansion is a key monitorable.
Titan Results Live: Jewelry segment growth seen at 18.5%
Titan Results Live: Titan’s jewelry segment is expected to grow by 18.5%, with a five-year revenue CAGR of 21.4%, analysts said. Watches and Eyewear sales are likely to be under pressure with growth of 5% and decline of 1%, respectively. New growth engines like Taneira and Caratlane are likely to grow by 30% and 37%.
Titan Results Live: EBITDA growth seen at 11.8% YoY, margin may expand by 73 bps
Titan Results Live: At the operational front, Titan’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter ended March 2024 may increase 11.8% to ₹1,297.8 crore from ₹1,160.5 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 73 bps to 11.53% from 10.8%, YoY, as per the estimates.
Titan Results Live: Titan shares trade lower ahead of Q4 results today
Titan Results Live: Titan share price traded lower on Friday ahead of the release of Q4 results today. Titan shares opened 0.82% higher at ₹3,598.90 apiece as against previous close of ₹3,569.50 on the BSE. Titan stock gave up early gains and fell 0.76% to day’s low of ₹3,542.20.
Titan Results Live: Titan Q4 revenue likely to grow 16% YoY
Titan Results Live: Titan Company is expected to report double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24. The company's revenue in Q4FY24 is expected to rise 16% to ₹11,250 crore in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 16% from ₹9,704 crore in the year-ago period, according to average estimates of domestic brokerages including Prabhudas Lilladher and Antique Stock Broking.
Titan Results Live: Titan Q4 net profit seen rising 8% YoY
Titan Results Live: Titan net profit in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to rise 8.2% to ₹794 crore from ₹734 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to average estimates of brokerages.
Titan Results Live: Expect double digit revenue growth led by strong wedding season
Titan Results Live: Titan Company, the Tata group jewellery and watches maker, is expected to report double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24, despite a likely demand moderation in the jewellery segment.
Titan Results Live: 50 companies to post Q4 results today
Titan Results Live: Titan to report Q4 results today
Titan Results Live: The Tata group jewellery and watches maker Titan Company is set to report Q4 results today. The board of directors of Titan Company will meet today to approve the financial statements for the fourth quarter of FY24 and full year FY24.
