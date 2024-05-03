Titan Results Live Updates: Jewellery and watch maker Titan posted its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. The company reported a 7% yoy ₹786 crore for the March quarter from ₹734 crore in the year-ago period. The company further declared a dividend of ₹11 per share of ₹1 each.
Titan Results Live: The Emerging Businesses comprising of Indian Dress Wear- Taneira, Fragrances, Fashion Accessories (F&FA) recorded a total income of ₹97 crores for Q4FY24 growing 26% over Q4FY23. The businesses together recorded a loss of ₹22 crores for Q4FY24. For the full year, the total income grew 28% to ₹378 crores. The corresponding EBIT loss was ₹93 crores for FY24.
Titan Results Live: : Total Income of ₹166 crore in Q4FY24 was flat compared to Q4FY23. Business recorded an EBIT of ₹8 crore clocking a margin of 4.8% for the quarter. For the full year, the EyeCare Division recorded a Total Income growth of 5% to ₹724 crores. The corresponding EBIT at ₹85 crores recorded a margin of 11.7% for the full year.
Titan Results Live: : Business recorded a total income of ₹940 crores, up 8% over Q4FY23. The domestic business grew 9% in the same period. EBIT came in at ₹80 crores clocking a margin of 8.5% for the quarter. For the full year, Division recorded a total income growth of 18% to ₹3,904 crores. The corresponding EBIT was ₹397 crores at a margin of 10.2% for FY24.
Titan Results Live: Total Income for the quarter grew 19% over Q4FY23 to ₹8,998 crore. The India business grew 20% in the same period. EBIT at ₹1,089 crore recorded a margin of 12.1% for the quarter. For the full year, division recorded a total income growth of 20% to ₹38,353 crores. The corresponding EBIT was ₹4, 726 crores at a margin of 12.3% for FY24.
Titan Results Live: The jewellery and watch maker further reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total income for FY24 at ₹47,501 crore. The corresponding PBT grew 4% to ₹4,623 crores.
Titan Results Live: The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each, to be distributed or dispatched following the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval from the company's shareholders.
Titan Results Live: In consolidated terms, the company recorded an income growth of 22% in Q4FY24 compared to Q4FY23. EBIT grew by 10% YoY to ₹1,192 crore, whereas PBT was flat at ₹991 crore that included financial costs of CaratLane acquisition and ESOP related costs.
Titan Results Live: Titan posted net profit at ₹786 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. Revenue also up 0.9% to ₹11,257 crore.
Titan Results Live: Revenue generated from Fragrances & Fashion Accessories experienced favorable growth, showing an approximate 12% increase year over year. More specifically, Fragrances revenue demonstrated a growth of approximately 9% year over year, whereas Fashion Accessories displayed a strong expansion of around 18% year over year.
Titan Results Live: Titan stock closed in red, down by 1.32 per cent on Friday's trading session at ₹3,521 per share, against previous close at ₹3,568.
Titan Results Live: In Emerging Businesses, Taneira's Revenue grew c.37% YoY. The brand opened 11 new stores during the quarter comprising 8 new city additions. The Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Revenue grew by c.12% YoY. Within businesses, Revenue in Fragrances grew by c.9% YoY and Fashion Accessories grew c.18% YoY, Titan said in its Q4 business update.
Titan Results Live: Watches & Wearables domestic business grew c.7% YoY comprising of c.7% Revenue growth in analog watches and c.2% growth in Wearables. Helios channel housing Titan and International brands grew fastest in the analog portfolio clocking a healthy double-digit growth. 44 new stores were added in the quarter consisting of 10 stores in Titan World, 20 in Helios and 14 in Fastrack respectively, Titan Company said in its Q4 business update.
Its EyeCare Division's Revenue declined by c.1 % YoY. Titan Eye+ added a new store in Dubai taking the total count to 4 stores in the GCC region.
Titan Results Live: Jewellery domestic operations grew c.19% YoY led by both buyers and same store sales clocking healthy double digit growths. Growth was similar across gold (plain) and studded segments, Titan Company said in its Q4 business update. Tanishq added a new store in Dubai and Chicago (USA) during the quarter. Of the 27 new store additions (net) in India, 11 stores were added in Tanishq and 16 stores were added in Mia.
Titan Results Live: Titan Company share price dipped over a percent ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. Titan shares have fallen over 5% in one month, while the stock is up more than 32% in one year.
Titan Results Live: In its preliminary Q4 business update, Titan said it registered a revenue growth of around 17% YoY in the quarter. The company added over 86 new stores in Q4, expanding its retail network presence to 3,035 stores in India.
Titan Results Live: Motilal Oswal expects Titan’s Q4 revenue growth at 17.9% YoY. It anticipates the jewelry segment to grow by around 18.5%, with a five-year revenue CAGR of 21.4%. Gross profit margin is expected to decrease 70 bps YoY, while EBITDA margin is estimated to remain flat YoY. The brokerage said outlook on international business expansion is a key monitorable.
Titan Results Live: At the operational front, Titan’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter ended March 2024 may increase 11.8% to ₹1,297.8 crore from ₹1,160.5 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 73 bps to 11.53% from 10.8%, YoY, as per the estimates.
Titan Results Live: Titan share price traded lower on Friday ahead of the release of Q4 results today. Titan shares opened 0.82% higher at ₹3,598.90 apiece as against previous close of ₹3,569.50 on the BSE. Titan stock gave up early gains and fell 0.76% to day’s low of ₹3,542.20.
Titan Results Live: Titan Company is expected to report double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24. The company’s revenue in Q4FY24 is expected to rise 16% to ₹11,250 crore in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 16% from ₹9,704 crore in the year-ago period, according to average estimates of domestic brokerages including Prabhudas Lilladher and Antique Stock Broking. Titan is expected to report high double digit value growth despite elevated gold prices driven by a strong wedding season.
Titan Results Live: A total of fifty companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024), on May 3, 2024. Adani Green Energy, Godrej Properties, Tata Technologies Ltd, Titan Company Limited, Britannia Industries Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, MRF Ltd and Inox Wind Energy Ltd are the top companies among the 50 scheduled to post their results today.
Titan Results Live: The Tata group jewellery and watches maker Titan Company is set to report Q4 results today. The board of directors of Titan Company will meet today to approve the financial statements for the fourth quarter of FY24 and full year FY24.
