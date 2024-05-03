Titan Results Live Updates: Net profit rises 7% YoY to ₹ 786 crore, declares dividend of ₹ 11 per share

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 05:37 PM IST

Titan Results Live Updates: Titan Company posted 7% rises in its standalone net profit at ₹ 786 crore for the March quarter from ₹ 734 crore in the year-ago period. For the quarter, EBITDA reached ₹ 1,109 crore, marking a 6.2 percent increase.