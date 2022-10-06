Titan sees 18% sales growth in September quarter1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Titan, the merchandise firm of the Tata Group, reported on Thursday that its overall sales increased 18% from the same period last year
Tata group firm Titan on Thursday said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter.