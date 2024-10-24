Tokyo Plast International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 53.45% YoY

Tokyo Plast International Q2 Results Live : Tokyo Plast International declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 2.61% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 53.45%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed some growth, increasing by 3.75%, and profit inched up by 0.71%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply, increasing by 10.58% quarter-over-quarter and 8.9% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the overall decline in profitability, reflecting the pressures faced by the company in managing operational costs.

Despite the quarterly gains, the operating income reported a decline of 33.53% year-over-year, although it did see a quarter-over-quarter increase of 5.03%. This indicates that while the company is improving on a short-term basis, it is struggling to maintain its performance over a longer period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.41, marking a decrease of 52.87% year-over-year. This sharp drop in EPS is a cause for concern among investors, as it highlights the significant challenges the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, Tokyo Plast International has delivered a -1.89% return over the last week, while it has seen a 4.09% return over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock is down by 5.15%, indicating a tough market environment.

Currently, Tokyo Plast International boasts a market capitalization of ₹106.57 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹166 and a low of ₹92.85. This volatility reflects the uncertain outlook for the company as it navigates through these financial challenges.

Tokyo Plast International Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.47 17.8 +3.75% 18.96 -2.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.87 3.5 +10.58% 3.55 +8.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.73 0.72 +0.83% 0.71 +2.15% Total Operating Expense 17.63 17 +3.69% 17.7 -0.4% Operating Income 0.84 0.8 +5.03% 1.26 -33.53% Net Income Before Taxes 0.47 0.47 +0.72% 0.99 -52.33% Net Income 0.39 0.38 +0.71% 0.83 -53.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.41 0.4 +2.5% 0.87 -52.87%