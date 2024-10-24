Hello User
Tokyo Plast International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 53.45% YoY

Tokyo Plast International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 53.45% YoY

Tokyo Plast International Q2 Results Live : Tokyo Plast International declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 2.61% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 53.45%. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed some growth, increasing by 3.75%, and profit inched up by 0.71%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply, increasing by 10.58% quarter-over-quarter and 8.9% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the overall decline in profitability, reflecting the pressures faced by the company in managing operational costs.

Despite the quarterly gains, the operating income reported a decline of 33.53% year-over-year, although it did see a quarter-over-quarter increase of 5.03%. This indicates that while the company is improving on a short-term basis, it is struggling to maintain its performance over a longer period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.41, marking a decrease of 52.87% year-over-year. This sharp drop in EPS is a cause for concern among investors, as it highlights the significant challenges the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, Tokyo Plast International has delivered a -1.89% return over the last week, while it has seen a 4.09% return over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock is down by 5.15%, indicating a tough market environment.

Currently, Tokyo Plast International boasts a market capitalization of 106.57 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 166 and a low of 92.85. This volatility reflects the uncertain outlook for the company as it navigates through these financial challenges.

Tokyo Plast International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.4717.8+3.75%18.96-2.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.873.5+10.58%3.55+8.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.730.72+0.83%0.71+2.15%
Total Operating Expense17.6317+3.69%17.7-0.4%
Operating Income0.840.8+5.03%1.26-33.53%
Net Income Before Taxes0.470.47+0.72%0.99-52.33%
Net Income0.390.38+0.71%0.83-53.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.410.4+2.5%0.87-52.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.39Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.47Cr

