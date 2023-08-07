Torrent Pharma Q1 FY24 PAT up 7%, revenue rises 10%1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:17 PM IST
The specialty-focused company reported a growth of 15% in its Indian operations from ₹1,245 crore in Q1 FY23 to ₹1,426 crore in Q1 FY24
New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹378 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY24), up 7% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue rose to ₹2,591 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,347 crore a year ago.
