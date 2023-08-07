Torrent Pharma Q1 FY24 PAT up 7%, revenue rises 10%

Revenues in the US market were, however, down 2% to ₹293 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from ₹299 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. “Growth in the region was impacted by price erosion on base portfolio and lack of new launches pending inspection of facilities. As on 30th June 2023, 45 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) were pending approval with USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration), and only 3 tentative approvals were received, while only one ANDA was approved during the quarter," the company added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}