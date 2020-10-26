Home >Companies >Company Results >Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 27% at 310 crore
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹2,654.45 per scrip on BSE (AP)
Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 27% at 310 crore

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 07:59 PM IST PTI

The company had posted a net profit of 244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04% rise in consolidated net profit to 310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of 244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 2,017 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 2,005 crore for the same period a year ago.

India revenues grew to 963 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against 899 crore earlier, Torrent Pharma said.

Total expenses dipped to 1,639 crore as compared to 1,743 crore in the second quarter of FY20.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,654.45 per scrip on BSE, down 2.92% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

