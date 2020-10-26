Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 27% at 310 crore

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,017 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹2,005 crore for the same period a year ago.

India revenues grew to ₹963 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹899 crore earlier, Torrent Pharma said.

Total expenses dipped to ₹1,639 crore as compared to ₹1,743 crore in the second quarter of FY20.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,654.45 per scrip on BSE, down 2.92% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.