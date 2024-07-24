Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.9% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.34% & the profit increased by 20.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit increased by 1.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.51 for Q1 which increased by 20.84% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 6.26% return in the last 1 week, 25.88% return in the last 6 months and 36.14% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹106227.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3176.55 & ₹1772.05 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating & 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2859 2745 +4.15% 2591 +10.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 550 486 +13.17% 499 +10.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 197 203 -2.96% 191 +3.14% Total Operating Expense 2152 2065 +4.21% 1991 +8.09% Operating Income 707 680 +3.97% 600 +17.83% Net Income Before Taxes 656 631 +3.96% 531 +23.54% Net Income 457 449 +1.78% 378 +20.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.51 13.27 +1.81% 11.18 +20.84%