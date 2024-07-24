Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.9% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.9% YOY

Livemint

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.34% YoY & profit increased by 20.9% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.34% & the profit increased by 20.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit increased by 1.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.51 for Q1 which increased by 20.84% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 6.26% return in the last 1 week, 25.88% return in the last 6 months and 36.14% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 106227.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3176.55 & 1772.05 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating & 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28592745+4.15%2591+10.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total550486+13.17%499+10.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization197203-2.96%191+3.14%
Total Operating Expense21522065+4.21%1991+8.09%
Operating Income707680+3.97%600+17.83%
Net Income Before Taxes656631+3.96%531+23.54%
Net Income457449+1.78%378+20.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.5113.27+1.81%11.18+20.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹457Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2859Cr

