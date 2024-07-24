Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.9% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.34% & the profit increased by 20.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.15% and the profit increased by 1.78%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 10.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.51 for Q1 which increased by 20.84% Y-o-Y.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 6.26% return in the last 1 week, 25.88% return in the last 6 months and 36.14% YTD return.
Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹106227.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3176.55 & ₹1772.05 respectively.
As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating & 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2859
|2745
|+4.15%
|2591
|+10.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|550
|486
|+13.17%
|499
|+10.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|197
|203
|-2.96%
|191
|+3.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|2152
|2065
|+4.21%
|1991
|+8.09%
|Operating Income
|707
|680
|+3.97%
|600
|+17.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|656
|631
|+3.96%
|531
|+23.54%
|Net Income
|457
|449
|+1.78%
|378
|+20.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.51
|13.27
|+1.81%
|11.18
|+20.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹457Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2859Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar