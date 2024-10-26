Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 8.61% year-on-year and a profit rise of 17.36% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.05%, while profits saw a slight decline of 0.88%. This indicates a stable performance despite the quarter-on-quarter fluctuations.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.27% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.95% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively.
Operating income was up by 4.81% compared to the previous quarter and increased significantly by 18.75% year-on-year, illustrating improved operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹13.37, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17.38%, contributing positively to shareholder value.
In terms of market performance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -2.22% return in the last week, but a noteworthy 23.27% return over the last six months and an impressive 44.06% year-to-date return.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹112,407.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3,590.7 and a low of ₹1,859.55, indicating strong market positioning.
As of October 26, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the consensus recommendation is to Buy, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 13 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, highlighting positive sentiment among market experts.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2889
|2859
|+1.05%
|2660
|+8.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|543
|550
|-1.27%
|503
|+7.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|198
|197
|+0.51%
|201
|-1.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|2148
|2152
|-0.19%
|2036
|+5.5%
|Operating Income
|741
|707
|+4.81%
|624
|+18.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|661
|656
|+0.76%
|559
|+18.25%
|Net Income
|453
|457
|-0.88%
|386
|+17.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.37
|13.51
|-1.04%
|11.39
|+17.38%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess