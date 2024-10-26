Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 8.61% year-on-year and a profit rise of 17.36% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.05%, while profits saw a slight decline of 0.88%. This indicates a stable performance despite the quarter-on-quarter fluctuations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.27% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.95% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively.

Operating income was up by 4.81% compared to the previous quarter and increased significantly by 18.75% year-on-year, illustrating improved operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹13.37, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17.38%, contributing positively to shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -2.22% return in the last week, but a noteworthy 23.27% return over the last six months and an impressive 44.06% year-to-date return.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹112,407.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3,590.7 and a low of ₹1,859.55, indicating strong market positioning.

As of October 26, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the consensus recommendation is to Buy, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 13 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, highlighting positive sentiment among market experts.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2889 2859 +1.05% 2660 +8.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 543 550 -1.27% 503 +7.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 198 197 +0.51% 201 -1.49% Total Operating Expense 2148 2152 -0.19% 2036 +5.5% Operating Income 741 707 +4.81% 624 +18.75% Net Income Before Taxes 661 656 +0.76% 559 +18.25% Net Income 453 457 -0.88% 386 +17.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.37 13.51 -1.04% 11.39 +17.38%