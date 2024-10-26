Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.36% YoY

Livemint

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.61% YoY & profit increased by 17.36% YoY.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 8.61% year-on-year and a profit rise of 17.36% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.05%, while profits saw a slight decline of 0.88%. This indicates a stable performance despite the quarter-on-quarter fluctuations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.27% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.95% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively.

Operating income was up by 4.81% compared to the previous quarter and increased significantly by 18.75% year-on-year, illustrating improved operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 13.37, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17.38%, contributing positively to shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -2.22% return in the last week, but a noteworthy 23.27% return over the last six months and an impressive 44.06% year-to-date return.

The company's current market capitalization is 112,407.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of 3,590.7 and a low of 1,859.55, indicating strong market positioning.

As of October 26, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the consensus recommendation is to Buy, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 6 Hold, 13 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings, highlighting positive sentiment among market experts.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28892859+1.05%2660+8.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total543550-1.27%503+7.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization198197+0.51%201-1.49%
Total Operating Expense21482152-0.19%2036+5.5%
Operating Income741707+4.81%624+18.75%
Net Income Before Taxes661656+0.76%559+18.25%
Net Income453457-0.88%386+17.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.3713.51-1.04%11.39+17.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹453Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2889Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.