Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.54% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.67% & the profit increased by 56.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit increased by 14.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 40.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹11.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.22% return in the last 1 week, 25.89% return in the last 6 months, and 8.98% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹85034.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2551.8 & ₹1445.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹22.0. The record date for the dividend is 12 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 12 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2732 2660 +2.71% 2491 +9.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 496 503 -1.39% 423 +17.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 213 201 +5.97% 193 +10.36% Total Operating Expense 1988 2036 -2.36% 1960 +1.43% Operating Income 744 624 +19.23% 531 +40.11% Net Income Before Taxes 631 559 +12.88% 419 +50.6% Net Income 443 386 +14.77% 283 +56.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.27 11.39 -1.03% 8.36 +34.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹443Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2732Cr

