Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.54% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.67% & the profit increased by 56.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit increased by 14.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 40.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.22% return in the last 1 week, 25.89% return in the last 6 months, and 8.98% YTD return.
Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹85034.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2551.8 & ₹1445.55 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹22.0. The record date for the dividend is 12 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 12 Feb, 2024.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2732
|2660
|+2.71%
|2491
|+9.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|496
|503
|-1.39%
|423
|+17.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|213
|201
|+5.97%
|193
|+10.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|1988
|2036
|-2.36%
|1960
|+1.43%
|Operating Income
|744
|624
|+19.23%
|531
|+40.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|631
|559
|+12.88%
|419
|+50.6%
|Net Income
|443
|386
|+14.77%
|283
|+56.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.27
|11.39
|-1.03%
|8.36
|+34.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹443Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2732Cr
