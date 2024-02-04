Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.54% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.54% YoY

Livemint

Revenue increased by 9.67% YoY & profit increased by 56.54% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.67% & the profit increased by 56.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit increased by 14.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.39% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.23% q-o-q & increased by 40.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.27 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered 0.22% return in the last 1 week, 25.89% return in the last 6 months, and 8.98% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 85034.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2551.8 & 1445.55 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 22.0. The record date for the dividend is 12 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 12 Feb, 2024.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27322660+2.71%2491+9.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total496503-1.39%423+17.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization213201+5.97%193+10.36%
Total Operating Expense19882036-2.36%1960+1.43%
Operating Income744624+19.23%531+40.11%
Net Income Before Taxes631559+12.88%419+50.6%
Net Income443386+14.77%283+56.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.2711.39-1.03%8.36+34.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹443Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2732Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.