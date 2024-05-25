Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.57% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.19% & the profit increased by 51.57% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.48% and the profit increased by 1.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 10.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.6% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.27 for Q4 which increased by 51.29% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 27.83% return in the last 6 months, and 16.8% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹91139.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2782.85 & ₹1683.1 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2745 2732 +0.48% 2491.15 +10.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 486 496 -2.02% 440.69 +10.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 203 213 -4.69% 195.59 +3.79% Total Operating Expense 2065 1988 +3.87% 1959.69 +5.37% Operating Income 680 744 -8.6% 531.46 +27.95% Net Income Before Taxes 631 631 -0% 433.16 +45.67% Net Income 449 443 +1.35% 296.23 +51.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.27 11.27 +17.71% 8.77 +51.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹449Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2745Cr

