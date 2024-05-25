Hello User
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.57% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.57% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.19% YoY & profit increased by 51.57% YoY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.19% & the profit increased by 51.57% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.48% and the profit increased by 1.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 10.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.6% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.27 for Q4 which increased by 51.29% Y-o-Y.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 27.83% return in the last 6 months, and 16.8% YTD return.

Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 91139.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2782.85 & 1683.1 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27452732+0.48%2491.15+10.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total486496-2.02%440.69+10.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization203213-4.69%195.59+3.79%
Total Operating Expense20651988+3.87%1959.69+5.37%
Operating Income680744-8.6%531.46+27.95%
Net Income Before Taxes631631-0%433.16+45.67%
Net Income449443+1.35%296.23+51.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.2711.27+17.71%8.77+51.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹449Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2745Cr

