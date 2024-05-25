Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.57% YOY

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Torrent Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.19% & the profit increased by 51.57% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.48% and the profit increased by 1.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 10.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.6% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.27 for Q4 which increased by 51.29% Y-o-Y.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 27.83% return in the last 6 months, and 16.8% YTD return.
Currently, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹91139.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2782.85 & ₹1683.1 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2745
|2732
|+0.48%
|2491.15
|+10.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|486
|496
|-2.02%
|440.69
|+10.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|203
|213
|-4.69%
|195.59
|+3.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|2065
|1988
|+3.87%
|1959.69
|+5.37%
|Operating Income
|680
|744
|-8.6%
|531.46
|+27.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|631
|631
|-0%
|433.16
|+45.67%
|Net Income
|449
|443
|+1.35%
|296.23
|+51.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.27
|11.27
|+17.71%
|8.77
|+51.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹449Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2745Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!