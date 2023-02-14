Torrent Power Q3 net profit rises 88% to ₹694.54 cr; declares dividend of Rs22 per share
- In the December quarter, total revenue from operations stood at ₹6,442.8 crore during the period under review, up 71% against ₹3,767.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal
NEW DELHI : Torrent Power Ltd on Tuesday reported a 88% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹694.54 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×