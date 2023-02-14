Torrent Power Q3 net profit rises 88% to 694.54 cr; declares dividend of Rs22 per share

“The major reasons for the improvement in the total comprehensive income for the quarter on a y-o-y basis are an increase in contribution from existing licensed distribution businesses due to improved performance and contribution from the operations in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu which has been taken over from April 1, 2022 and increase in contribution from franchised distribution business due to reduction in T&D losses on account of continuous and sustained focus on Loss reduction activities," it said.