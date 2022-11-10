Torrent Power standalone net profit rises 38% at 493 crore in Q2

Torrent Power standalone net profit rises 38% at ₹493 crore in Q22 min read . 07:24 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Torrent Power on Thursday posted standalone net profit of ₹493 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up 38 per cent from Rs. 356 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹5,017 crore , up 45 per cent from Rs. 3,448 crore in the same quarter last year.
The total expenses increased 45 per cent from ₹3,040 crore to ₹4,419 crore, the company said in a statement.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit stood at ₹484 crore for the quarter against ₹369 crore, a 31 per cent increase year-on-year.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹6,703 crore, up 84 per cent from ₹3,648 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company attributed the growth in profits to an “increase in contribution from franchised distribution business due to reduction in T&D losses on account of continuous and sustained focus on Loss reduction activities and increase in electricity demand."
“An improved performance of licensed distribution businesses contributed to better performanc," it added.
Torrent Power, the ₹ 14,258 crore integrated power utility of the ₹ 23,500 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.
The Company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,160 MW comprising of 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,068 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.
Further, Renewable projects of 715 MW are under development, for which LOAs have been received and PPA has been executed. Total generation capacity, including under development capacity, will be 4,875 MW with renewable capacity of 1,783 MW.
The company distributes nearly 26 billion units to over 3.94 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD); Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.