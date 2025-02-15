Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 198.17% YOY, profit at ₹3.25 crore and revenue at ₹36.11 crore

Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 423.33% YoY & profit increased by 198.17% YoY, profit at 3.25 crore and revenue at 36.11 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Touchwood Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a significant topline increase of 423.33% year-over-year, leading to a profit surge of 198.17% year-over-year, with the profit standing at 3.25 crore and revenue reaching 36.11 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Touchwood Entertainment exhibited remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 814.18% and profit escalating by an astounding 915.62%. This quarter's financial performance highlights the company's robust recovery and strategic initiatives.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 2.38% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.15% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management in the face of growing revenues.

Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results

Operating income also showcased a robust increase, up by 840.43% quarter-over-quarter and up by 259.35% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 2.93, marking an impressive increase of 198.98% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's strong financial health.

Touchwood Entertainment has faced challenges in the market recently, delivering a -12.88% return in the last week, -38.38% return over the past six months, and a -29.24% return year-to-date.

Currently, Touchwood Entertainment holds a market capitalization of 116.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 202.06 and a low of 101.85, reflecting volatility in its stock performance.

Touchwood Entertainment Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36.113.95+814.18%6.9+423.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.860.84+2.38%0.87-1.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.190.19-0%0.12+58.33%
Total Operating Expense31.693.48+810.63%5.67+458.91%
Operating Income4.420.47+840.43%1.23+259.35%
Net Income Before Taxes4.350.43+911.63%1.31+232.06%
Net Income3.250.32+915.62%1.09+198.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.930.28+946.43%0.98+198.98%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTouchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 198.17% YOY, profit at ₹3.25 crore and revenue at ₹36.11 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.25Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹36.11Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
