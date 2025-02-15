Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 198.17% YOY, profit at ₹3.25 crore and revenue at ₹36.11 crore

Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Touchwood Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a significant topline increase of 423.33% year-over-year, leading to a profit surge of 198.17% year-over-year, with the profit standing at ₹3.25 crore and revenue reaching ₹36.11 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Touchwood Entertainment exhibited remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 814.18% and profit escalating by an astounding 915.62%. This quarter's financial performance highlights the company's robust recovery and strategic initiatives.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 2.38% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.15% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management in the face of growing revenues.
Operating income also showcased a robust increase, up by 840.43% quarter-over-quarter and up by 259.35% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.93, marking an impressive increase of 198.98% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's strong financial health.
Touchwood Entertainment has faced challenges in the market recently, delivering a -12.88% return in the last week, -38.38% return over the past six months, and a -29.24% return year-to-date.
Currently, Touchwood Entertainment holds a market capitalization of ₹116.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹202.06 and a low of ₹101.85, reflecting volatility in its stock performance.
Touchwood Entertainment Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36.11
|3.95
|+814.18%
|6.9
|+423.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.86
|0.84
|+2.38%
|0.87
|-1.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.19
|0.19
|-0%
|0.12
|+58.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.69
|3.48
|+810.63%
|5.67
|+458.91%
|Operating Income
|4.42
|0.47
|+840.43%
|1.23
|+259.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.35
|0.43
|+911.63%
|1.31
|+232.06%
|Net Income
|3.25
|0.32
|+915.62%
|1.09
|+198.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.93
|0.28
|+946.43%
|0.98
|+198.98%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3.25Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹36.11Cr