Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 198.17% YOY, profit at ₹3.25 crore and revenue at ₹36.11 crore

Touchwood Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Touchwood Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a significant topline increase of 423.33% year-over-year, leading to a profit surge of 198.17% year-over-year, with the profit standing at ₹3.25 crore and revenue reaching ₹36.11 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Touchwood Entertainment exhibited remarkable growth, with revenue soaring by 814.18% and profit escalating by an astounding 915.62%. This quarter's financial performance highlights the company's robust recovery and strategic initiatives.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 2.38% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.15% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management in the face of growing revenues.

Operating income also showcased a robust increase, up by 840.43% quarter-over-quarter and up by 259.35% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.93, marking an impressive increase of 198.98% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's strong financial health.

Touchwood Entertainment has faced challenges in the market recently, delivering a -12.88% return in the last week, -38.38% return over the past six months, and a -29.24% return year-to-date.

Currently, Touchwood Entertainment holds a market capitalization of ₹116.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹202.06 and a low of ₹101.85, reflecting volatility in its stock performance.

Touchwood Entertainment Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 36.11 3.95 +814.18% 6.9 +423.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.86 0.84 +2.38% 0.87 -1.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.19 0.19 -0% 0.12 +58.33% Total Operating Expense 31.69 3.48 +810.63% 5.67 +458.91% Operating Income 4.42 0.47 +840.43% 1.23 +259.35% Net Income Before Taxes 4.35 0.43 +911.63% 1.31 +232.06% Net Income 3.25 0.32 +915.62% 1.09 +198.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.93 0.28 +946.43% 0.98 +198.98%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

