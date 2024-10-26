Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.42% YOY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : Tourism Finance Corp Of India has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on October 24, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline revenue saw a healthy increase of 7% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 36.42%. This growth reflects the company's resilience in a recovering tourism sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tourism Finance Corp Of India's revenue grew slightly by 0.46%, and profit also saw a modest increase of 0.72%. These figures indicate a steady upward trajectory, despite the challenges faced in the industry.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a quarter-over-quarter increase of 0.88%, but this figure represents a significant decline of 29.19% year-over-year, highlighting the company's effective cost management strategies.

Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 8.04% compared to the previous quarter, although it still managed to rise by 28.54% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining a healthy operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a notable increase of 33.33% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's solid financial health.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Tourism Finance Corp Of India has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.64% return over the last week and a -24.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has achieved an 8.99% year-to-date return, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon.

Currently, Tourism Finance Corp Of India holds a market capitalization of ₹1282.17 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹267.55 and a low of ₹90.85, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent months.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 56.89 56.63 +0.46% 53.17 +7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.69 3.66 +0.88% 5.21 -29.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.29 -20.44% 0.29 -20.14% Total Operating Expense 32.35 29.94 +8.03% 34.08 -5.07% Operating Income 24.54 26.68 -8.04% 19.09 +28.54% Net Income Before Taxes 32.28 31.9 +1.2% 23.75 +35.91% Net Income 25.58 25.4 +0.72% 18.75 +36.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.76 2.74 +0.73% 2.07 +33.33%