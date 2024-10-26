Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.42% YOY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7% YoY & profit increased by 36.42% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : Tourism Finance Corp Of India has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on October 24, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline revenue saw a healthy increase of 7% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 36.42%. This growth reflects the company's resilience in a recovering tourism sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tourism Finance Corp Of India's revenue grew slightly by 0.46%, and profit also saw a modest increase of 0.72%. These figures indicate a steady upward trajectory, despite the challenges faced in the industry.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a quarter-over-quarter increase of 0.88%, but this figure represents a significant decline of 29.19% year-over-year, highlighting the company's effective cost management strategies.

Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 8.04% compared to the previous quarter, although it still managed to rise by 28.54% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining a healthy operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 2.76, reflecting a notable increase of 33.33% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's solid financial health.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Tourism Finance Corp Of India has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.64% return over the last week and a -24.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has achieved an 8.99% year-to-date return, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon.

Currently, Tourism Finance Corp Of India holds a market capitalization of 1282.17 Crores, with a 52-week high of 267.55 and a low of 90.85, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent months.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue56.8956.63+0.46%53.17+7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.693.66+0.88%5.21-29.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.29-20.44%0.29-20.14%
Total Operating Expense32.3529.94+8.03%34.08-5.07%
Operating Income24.5426.68-8.04%19.09+28.54%
Net Income Before Taxes32.2831.9+1.2%23.75+35.91%
Net Income25.5825.4+0.72%18.75+36.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.762.74+0.73%2.07+33.33%
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.42% YOY

