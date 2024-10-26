Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.42% YOY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q2 Results Live : Tourism Finance Corp Of India has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on October 24, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline revenue saw a healthy increase of 7% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 36.42%. This growth reflects the company's resilience in a recovering tourism sector.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tourism Finance Corp Of India's revenue grew slightly by 0.46%, and profit also saw a modest increase of 0.72%. These figures indicate a steady upward trajectory, despite the challenges faced in the industry.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a quarter-over-quarter increase of 0.88%, but this figure represents a significant decline of 29.19% year-over-year, highlighting the company's effective cost management strategies.
Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 8.04% compared to the previous quarter, although it still managed to rise by 28.54% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining a healthy operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a notable increase of 33.33% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's solid financial health.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Tourism Finance Corp Of India has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.64% return over the last week and a -24.17% return over the past six months. However, the company has achieved an 8.99% year-to-date return, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon.
Currently, Tourism Finance Corp Of India holds a market capitalization of ₹1282.17 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹267.55 and a low of ₹90.85, reflecting the stock's volatility in recent months.
Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|56.89
|56.63
|+0.46%
|53.17
|+7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.69
|3.66
|+0.88%
|5.21
|-29.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.29
|-20.44%
|0.29
|-20.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.35
|29.94
|+8.03%
|34.08
|-5.07%
|Operating Income
|24.54
|26.68
|-8.04%
|19.09
|+28.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.28
|31.9
|+1.2%
|23.75
|+35.91%
|Net Income
|25.58
|25.4
|+0.72%
|18.75
|+36.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.76
|2.74
|+0.73%
|2.07
|+33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹56.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar