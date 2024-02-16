Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 50.08% YoY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.35% & the profit increased by 50.08% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.98% and the profit increased by 47.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.28% q-o-q & increased by 23.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 45.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.25% Y-o-Y.
Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 90.58% return in the last 6 months, and 49.7% YTD return.
Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹1718.88 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹247.25 & ₹67.2 respectively.
Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.53
|53.17
|+11.98%
|46.03
|+29.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.17
|5.21
|-39.28%
|2.56
|+23.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.29
|-5.36%
|0.41
|-33.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.27
|34.08
|-8.23%
|26.64
|+17.37%
|Operating Income
|28.26
|19.09
|+48.05%
|19.38
|+45.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.09
|23.75
|+51.94%
|24.38
|+48.01%
|Net Income
|27.59
|18.75
|+47.12%
|18.38
|+50.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.05
|2.07
|+47.34%
|2.03
|+50.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.53Cr
