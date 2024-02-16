Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 50.08% YoY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 50.08% YoY

Livemint

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.35% YoY & profit increased by 50.08% YoY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.35% & the profit increased by 50.08% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.98% and the profit increased by 47.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.28% q-o-q & increased by 23.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 45.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.25% Y-o-Y.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 90.58% return in the last 6 months, and 49.7% YTD return.

Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India has a market cap of 1718.88 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 247.25 & 67.2 respectively.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.5353.17+11.98%46.03+29.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.175.21-39.28%2.56+23.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.29-5.36%0.41-33.91%
Total Operating Expense31.2734.08-8.23%26.64+17.37%
Operating Income28.2619.09+48.05%19.38+45.8%
Net Income Before Taxes36.0923.75+51.94%24.38+48.01%
Net Income27.5918.75+47.12%18.38+50.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.052.07+47.34%2.03+50.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.53Cr

