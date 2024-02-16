Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 50.08% YoY

Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.35% & the profit increased by 50.08% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.98% and the profit increased by 47.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.28% q-o-q & increased by 23.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 48.05% q-o-q & increased by 45.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.25% Y-o-Y.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered -13.09% return in the last 1 week, 90.58% return in the last 6 months, and 49.7% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India has a market cap of ₹1718.88 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹247.25 & ₹67.2 respectively.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.53 53.17 +11.98% 46.03 +29.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.17 5.21 -39.28% 2.56 +23.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.29 -5.36% 0.41 -33.91% Total Operating Expense 31.27 34.08 -8.23% 26.64 +17.37% Operating Income 28.26 19.09 +48.05% 19.38 +45.8% Net Income Before Taxes 36.09 23.75 +51.94% 24.38 +48.01% Net Income 27.59 18.75 +47.12% 18.38 +50.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.05 2.07 +47.34% 2.03 +50.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.59Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!