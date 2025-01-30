Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025:Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.61% year-over-year, with profit falling by 17.98% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹22.63 crore and revenue of ₹49.64 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financial performance showed a decline, with revenue dropping by 12.74% and profit decreasing by 11.53%. This decline is concerning for investors as it indicates a potential downward trend in the company's financial health.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged significantly, rising by 101.9% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 135.02% year-over-year. Such a steep rise in expenses can impact overall profitability and investor confidence.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 46.9% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 53.89% year-over-year, further emphasizing the tough market conditions the company is facing. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.44, reflecting a decrease of 20% YoY.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered a -6.59% return in the last week, -25.97% return in the past six months, and -14.87% YTD return, indicating a tough period for shareholders.

Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1305.5 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹267.55 and a low of ₹130.7, showcasing the volatility in the stock's performance.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.64 56.89 -12.74% 59.53 -16.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.45 3.69 +101.9% 3.17 +135.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.23 -26.09% 0.27 -37.04% Total Operating Expense 36.61 32.35 +13.17% 31.27 +17.08% Operating Income 13.03 24.54 -46.9% 28.26 -53.89% Net Income Before Taxes 27.53 32.28 -14.71% 36.09 -23.72% Net Income 22.63 25.58 -11.53% 27.59 -17.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.44 2.76 -11.59% 3.05 -20%