Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 17.98% YOY, profit at ₹22.63 crore and revenue at ₹49.64 crore

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025:Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.61% year-over-year, with profit falling by 17.98% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹22.63 crore and revenue of ₹49.64 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the financial performance showed a decline, with revenue dropping by 12.74% and profit decreasing by 11.53%. This decline is concerning for investors as it indicates a potential downward trend in the company's financial health.
Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged significantly, rising by 101.9% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 135.02% year-over-year. Such a steep rise in expenses can impact overall profitability and investor confidence.
The operating income also took a hit, down by 46.9% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 53.89% year-over-year, further emphasizing the tough market conditions the company is facing. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.44, reflecting a decrease of 20% YoY.
Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered a -6.59% return in the last week, -25.97% return in the past six months, and -14.87% YTD return, indicating a tough period for shareholders.
Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1305.5 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹267.55 and a low of ₹130.7, showcasing the volatility in the stock's performance.
Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.64
|56.89
|-12.74%
|59.53
|-16.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.45
|3.69
|+101.9%
|3.17
|+135.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.17
|0.23
|-26.09%
|0.27
|-37.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|36.61
|32.35
|+13.17%
|31.27
|+17.08%
|Operating Income
|13.03
|24.54
|-46.9%
|28.26
|-53.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.53
|32.28
|-14.71%
|36.09
|-23.72%
|Net Income
|22.63
|25.58
|-11.53%
|27.59
|-17.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.44
|2.76
|-11.59%
|3.05
|-20%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹22.63Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹49.64Cr