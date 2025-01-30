Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 17.98% YOY, profit at ₹22.63 crore and revenue at ₹49.64 crore

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 16.61% YoY & profit decreased by 17.98% YoY, profit at 22.63 crore and revenue at 49.64 crore

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025:Tourism Finance Corp Of India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.61% year-over-year, with profit falling by 17.98% YoY. The company reported a profit of 22.63 crore and revenue of 49.64 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the financial performance showed a decline, with revenue dropping by 12.74% and profit decreasing by 11.53%. This decline is concerning for investors as it indicates a potential downward trend in the company's financial health.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses surged significantly, rising by 101.9% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 135.02% year-over-year. Such a steep rise in expenses can impact overall profitability and investor confidence.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 46.9% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 53.89% year-over-year, further emphasizing the tough market conditions the company is facing. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 2.44, reflecting a decrease of 20% YoY.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India has delivered a -6.59% return in the last week, -25.97% return in the past six months, and -14.87% YTD return, indicating a tough period for shareholders.

Advertisement

Currently, the Tourism Finance Corp Of India boasts a market capitalization of 1305.5 Crore, with a 52-week high of 267.55 and a low of 130.7, showcasing the volatility in the stock's performance.

Tourism Finance Corp Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.6456.89-12.74%59.53-16.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.453.69+101.9%3.17+135.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.23-26.09%0.27-37.04%
Total Operating Expense36.6132.35+13.17%31.27+17.08%
Operating Income13.0324.54-46.9%28.26-53.89%
Net Income Before Taxes27.5332.28-14.71%36.09-23.72%
Net Income22.6325.58-11.53%27.59-17.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.442.76-11.59%3.05-20%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTourism Finance Corp Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 17.98% YOY, profit at ₹22.63 crore and revenue at ₹49.64 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹22.63Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹49.64Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts