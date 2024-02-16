Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1227.87% YOY

Toyam Sports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 909.17% & the profit increased by 1227.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 914.64% and the profit increased by 178.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.02% q-o-q & increased by 157.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 370.55% q-o-q & increased by 1981.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1228.17% Y-o-Y.

Toyam Sports has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -46.54% return in last 6 months and -3.38% YTD return.

Currently the Toyam Sports has a market cap of ₹322.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.45 & ₹4.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toyam Sports Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.68 1.94 +914.64% 1.95 +909.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.47 0.2 +140.02% 0.18 +157.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.01 -100% Total Operating Expense 14.04 0.74 +1794.57% 1.68 +736.14% Operating Income 5.64 1.2 +370.55% 0.27 +1981.62% Net Income Before Taxes 5.64 1.2 +370.55% 0.27 +1969.39% Net Income 3.62 1.3 +178.89% 0.27 +1227.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.03 +178.9% 0.01 +1228.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.68Cr

