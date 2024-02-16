Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1227.87% YOY

Toyam Sports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 909.17% & the profit increased by 1227.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 914.64% and the profit increased by 178.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.02% q-o-q & increased by 157.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 370.55% q-o-q & increased by 1981.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1228.17% Y-o-Y.
Toyam Sports has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -46.54% return in last 6 months and -3.38% YTD return.
Currently the Toyam Sports has a market cap of ₹322.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.45 & ₹4.65 respectively.
Toyam Sports Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.68
|1.94
|+914.64%
|1.95
|+909.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.47
|0.2
|+140.02%
|0.18
|+157.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.01
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.04
|0.74
|+1794.57%
|1.68
|+736.14%
|Operating Income
|5.64
|1.2
|+370.55%
|0.27
|+1981.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.64
|1.2
|+370.55%
|0.27
|+1969.39%
|Net Income
|3.62
|1.3
|+178.89%
|0.27
|+1227.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|+178.9%
|0.01
|+1228.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.68Cr
