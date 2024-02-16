Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1227.87% YOY

Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1227.87% YOY

Livemint

Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 909.17% YoY & profit increased by 1227.87% YoY

Toyam Sports Q3 FY24 Results Live

Toyam Sports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 909.17% & the profit increased by 1227.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 914.64% and the profit increased by 178.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.02% q-o-q & increased by 157.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 370.55% q-o-q & increased by 1981.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1228.17% Y-o-Y.

Toyam Sports has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, -46.54% return in last 6 months and -3.38% YTD return.

Currently the Toyam Sports has a market cap of 322.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19.45 & 4.65 respectively.

Toyam Sports Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.681.94+914.64%1.95+909.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.470.2+140.02%0.18+157.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0.01-100%
Total Operating Expense14.040.74+1794.57%1.68+736.14%
Operating Income5.641.2+370.55%0.27+1981.62%
Net Income Before Taxes5.641.2+370.55%0.27+1969.39%
Net Income3.621.3+178.89%0.27+1227.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.03+178.9%0.01+1228.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.68Cr

