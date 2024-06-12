Toyam Sports Q4 results : profit at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.93% YoY

Toyam Sports Q4 Results Live : Toyam Sports declared their Q4 results on 11 Jun, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.93% & the profit came at ₹0.39cr.
It is noteworthy that Toyam Sports had declared a loss of ₹12.22cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 52.3% q-o-q and decreased by 88.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 76.15% q-o-q and increased by 110.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4, which increased by 103.49% Y-o-Y.
Toyam Sports has delivered -0.85% return in the last 1 week, -35.91% return in the last 6 months, and -41.12% YTD return.
Currently, Toyam Sports has a market cap of ₹204.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹13.48 & ₹3.26 respectively.
Toyam Sports Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.26
|19.68
|-83.44%
|3.39
|-3.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.72
|0.47
|+52.3%
|6.32
|-88.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0
|+0%
|0.04
|+12.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.91
|14.04
|-86.37%
|15.72
|-87.83%
|Operating Income
|1.35
|5.64
|-76.15%
|-12.32
|+110.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.13
|5.64
|-62.22%
|-12.31
|+117.31%
|Net Income
|0.39
|3.62
|-89.23%
|-12.22
|+103.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.08
|-88.22%
|-0.29
|+103.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.39Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.26Cr
