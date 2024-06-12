Toyam Sports Q4 results : profit at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.93% YoY

Toyam Sports Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 3.93% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.39Cr

Toyam Sports Q4 Results Live : Toyam Sports declared their Q4 results on 11 Jun, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.93% & the profit came at ₹0.39cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Toyam Sports had declared a loss of ₹12.22cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 52.3% q-o-q and decreased by 88.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.15% q-o-q and increased by 110.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4, which increased by 103.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toyam Sports has delivered -0.85% return in the last 1 week, -35.91% return in the last 6 months, and -41.12% YTD return.

Currently, Toyam Sports has a market cap of ₹204.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹13.48 & ₹3.26 respectively.

Toyam Sports Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.26 19.68 -83.44% 3.39 -3.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.72 0.47 +52.3% 6.32 -88.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0 +0% 0.04 +12.73% Total Operating Expense 1.91 14.04 -86.37% 15.72 -87.83% Operating Income 1.35 5.64 -76.15% -12.32 +110.91% Net Income Before Taxes 2.13 5.64 -62.22% -12.31 +117.31% Net Income 0.39 3.62 -89.23% -12.22 +103.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.08 -88.22% -0.29 +103.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.39Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3.26Cr

