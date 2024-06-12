Hello User
Toyam Sports Q4 results : profit at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.93% YoY

Livemint

Toyam Sports Q4 Results Live : Toyam Sports declared their Q4 results on 11 Jun, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.93% & the profit came at 0.39cr.

It is noteworthy that Toyam Sports had declared a loss of 12.22cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 52.3% q-o-q and decreased by 88.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.15% q-o-q and increased by 110.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q4, which increased by 103.49% Y-o-Y.

Toyam Sports has delivered -0.85% return in the last 1 week, -35.91% return in the last 6 months, and -41.12% YTD return.

Currently, Toyam Sports has a market cap of 204.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 13.48 & 3.26 respectively.

Toyam Sports Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.2619.68-83.44%3.39-3.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.720.47+52.3%6.32-88.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050+0%0.04+12.73%
Total Operating Expense1.9114.04-86.37%15.72-87.83%
Operating Income1.355.64-76.15%-12.32+110.91%
Net Income Before Taxes2.135.64-62.22%-12.31+117.31%
Net Income0.393.62-89.23%-12.22+103.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.08-88.22%-0.29+103.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.39Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.26Cr

